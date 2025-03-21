Dallas Police Department names five finalists for Chief of Police

article

The Brief The Dallas Police Department has named five finalists in its nationwide search for a new chief of police, narrowing the list from 25 candidates. Finalists will participate in a series of events, including meet and greets with the public, before a final decision is made in mid-April. Interim Chief Michael Igo has led the department since December. Igo is one of the five final candidates.



Dallas Chief of Police candidates

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Roberto Arredondo, Jr.

What we know:

Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert narrowed the list from 25 candidates to five law enforcement executives:

Roberto Arrendondo Jr. – Chief of Police, Carrollton Police Department

Brian Boetig – Retired Assistant Director, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Daniel C. Comeaux – Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration’s Houston Field Division

Michael T. Igo – Interim Chief of Police, Dallas Police Department

Catrina M. Shead – Assistant Chief, Dallas Police Department

What they're saying:

"This search has produced an impressive pool of candidates with proven law enforcement leadership experience from a variety of agencies across the country," Tolbert said.

What's next:

All finalists will participate in a series of events, including meet-and-greets with city officials and the public. Tolbert is expected to make a final decision by the second week of April.

"Through the next step in this process, we will gain valuable insight into each candidate’s vision for continuing to make Dallas one of the safest large cities in the U.S., how they plan to attract and retain top talent, and innovate within the department," said Toldbert.

Schedule of events:

Monday, March 314–5 p.m.: Meet-and-greet with the City Council at City Hall5:30–6:30 p.m.: Meet-and-greet with feedback panel members at City Hall

Tuesday, April 18 a.m.–3:30 p.m.: Feedback panels with community representatives, law enforcement experts, and city officials6–7:30 p.m.: Public meet-and-greet in the City Hall lobby

Wednesday, April 2Meetings with Tolbert and senior city leadership

The backstory:

Former Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia retired in September 2024 to take a job in Austin. He had served as Dallas police chief since 2021.

Interim Chief Michael Igo, a 33-year veteran of the department, took over in November. He previously served as the executive assistant chief of police.

Who is Kimberly Bizor Tolbert?

Tolbert was named Dallas city manager in January 2025 after serving as interim city manager since May 2024. She has held finance and administration roles within the city and previously served as deputy city manager and chief of staff to the city manager.