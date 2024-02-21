Dallas police looking for missing 13-year-old who may need medical help

Dallas police are looking for a 13-year-old who they believe may be in need of medical help.

Liliana Delcarmen Araniva Campos was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 7:50 a.m. on Brockbank Drive.

That neighborhood is near Denton Drive and Lombardy Lane in Northwest Dallas.

Liliana Delcarmen Araniva Campos (Source: Dallas Police)

DPD says Araniva Campos has currently has red hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black jacket, a dark t-shirt, Adidas pants and black crocs.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts are asked to call police at 911 or 214-671-4268.