Dallas PD officer fired after his arrest for drunk driving with his kids in the car
article
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer has been fired after he was arrested for drunk driving with his children in the car last year.
An internal affairs investigation found Senior Corporal Kevin Masters engaged in adverse conduct.
Masters was arrested in Cedar Hill last year.
Both kids in the car were under the age of 15.
Masters was terminated from the police force for his actions, but has not yet stood trial on the charges against him.