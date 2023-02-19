Dallas PD officer arrested on DWI charge

article

A Dallas police senior corporal was arrested Saturday evening on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

No further details have been released about the arrest, but Allison Brockford was off-duty.

Brockford has been with the Dallas Police Department since September 2012, and worked in the community affairs division.

She has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.