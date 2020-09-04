Dallas officers shoot murder suspect after chase ends in Mesquite

article

A murder suspect was shot by Dallas police officers after a chase that ended in Mesquite.

The shooting happened Friday after a police chase involving Dallas PD officers and ended in the 500 block Parkwood Trail in Mesquite.

Dallas police say officers began chasing the suspect after he confessed to his sister that he committed a murder.

The alleged murder happened in the 8900 block of Park Lane. When police arrived at 10:15 a.m., they found a 40-year-old woman dead from homicidal violence.

When investigators tracked the man down in what is believed to be the victim’s car, a chase ensued. That chase brought officers to Mesquite. The suspect’s car nearly crashed into a house.

Police are not yet saying if the suspect was armed, saying it is too early in the investigation.

Police say the suspect is a black male, about 55 years old and is in stable condition at the hospital.

No officers were injured.