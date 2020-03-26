Dallas officer hurt in early morning police chase
DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was injured in an early morning chase Thursday.
It happened after officers responded to call in southeast Oak Cliff around 1 a.m. They tried to stop two people in a car that might be connected to the shooting. That’s when the chase started.
The suspects eventually crashed into a pole. They got out of the car and ran.
Police tracked down the suspects a short time later with the help of a helicopter and a police dog.
During the chase, an officer injured her leg.
She and both suspects were taken to the hospital for treatment.