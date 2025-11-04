Dallas officer arrested for alleged domestic violence

article

A Dallas police officer was arrested recently in Royse City for alleged domestic violence.

What we know:

According to the Dallas Police Department, Officer Armando Jaramillo was arrested on Tuesday morning by the Royse City Police Department.

He was booked into the Rockwall County jail and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Jaramillo has been with the department’s Northwest Patrol Division since 2022.

He’s now on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

What we don't know:

Neither Dallas nor Royse City police have released details about the case.

There’s no word on who the alleged victim is or how they are related to Jaramillo.