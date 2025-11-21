Dallas Midtown: Developer breaks ground on luxury apartments at old Valley View Mall site

The Brief A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday for the new $4 billion Dallas Midtown mixed-use development at the former Valley View Mall site. The first project is a six-story, $86 million luxury apartment building called The Premier at Midtown, expected to be complete in about 2.5 years. Developers assure the project will happen this time, citing partnerships with Toyota and Panasonic, as well as local debt financing.



Crews broke ground on Friday on a new $4 billion development where Valley View Mall once stood in Dallas.

For years, people have heard unfulfilled promises of a new future for the site.

"This time is different," said Scott Beck from Beck Ventures.

What's new:

On Friday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the future Dallas Midtown development. It included the traditional speeches and shovels to overturn dirt.

Artist renderings were also shared for an $86 million luxury apartment building that will be called The Premier at Midtown. The six-story building will have retail shops on the ground floor.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Dallas Midtown

The backstory:

Valley View Mall mostly closed in 2015, although an AMC theater remained at the abandoned mall at the LBJ Freeway and Preston Road until early 2022.

The mall was finally demolished in 2023 after two Dallas firefighters were injured battling one of several fires that broke out at the abandoned site.

Over the last several years, there have been announcements, including some by Beck Ventures, about what was to be built on the 110-acre site. But every time, there’d be delays.

The pattern continued for several years with the site remaining empty, to the frustration of many.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Valley View Mall Demolition

What they're saying:

Beck Ventures assures that this time, the project will happen.

"The deal is actually already closed. We are partners with two of the largest conglomerates out of Japan – Toyota and Panasonic. And we also have our debt financing in place with a local bank here in Dallas," Beck said.

What's next:

The Premier at Dallas Midtown will only span about 4 acres of the total Dallas Midtown district. But Beck said he’s confident there will be more construction to follow.

Plans include more high-end apartments, hotels, office space, restaurants, and entertainment options.

Construction on The Premier at Midtown should be complete in about 2.5 years.