Dallas Mavericks CEO Rick Welts to retire, Ethan Casson named successor

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The Brief Rick Welts will retire from his position on Dec. 31. Ethan Casson will become the organization's CEO and alternate governor. Before joining Dallas, Casson spent nine seasons as CEO and alternate governor for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.



The Dallas Mavericks will have a new chief executive officer at the start of next year after the retirement of Rick Welts.

What we know:

Welts, 73, will step down from his position on Dec. 31.

He joined the organization in 2025 and helped guide the team's executive leadership and long-term arena development strategy, officials said.

Ethan Casson will succeed Welts as the organization's CEO and alternate governor on Jan. 1, 2027.

Casson joined the Mavericks as president in August 2025.

He led the organization's day-to-day business operations over the last 15 months while working alongside Welts and Mavericks Governor Patrick Dumont.

Welts will continue to serve as CEO through the end of the year to ensure a seamless transition for Casson.

Rick Welt and Ethan Casson. (Dallas Mavericks)

What they're saying:

Dumont praised Welts' leadership and the partnership he built with Casson over the last year.

"When Ethan joined the Mavericks, we knew we were adding an accomplished leader who could help us build for the long term," Dumont said. "Watching Rick and Ethan work together has only reinforced our confidence that Ethan is the right person to lead the Mavericks into this next chapter."

Casson emphasized the team's future goals both on and off the court.

"From developing a world-class arena and entertainment district to deepening our relationships with fans, partners, and the community, we have an opportunity to create something that truly reflects the ambition, energy, and spirit of Dallas," Casson said.

The backstory:

Welts steps down after spending nearly five decades as a professional basketball and sports business executive. He is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Casson brings more than two decades of sports leadership experience to his new role.

Before joining Dallas, he spent nine seasons as CEO and alternate governor for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx.

Casson also previously served as chief operating officer for the San Francisco 49ers, where he helped secure a 20-year, $220 million naming rights partnership for Levi's Stadium.