Dallas Marathon weekend events underway

A weekend full of events is underway for the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival.

The Friday Night Lights Mile had runners at City Hall Plaza in Downtown Dallas. The evening event featured a two-lap grand prix-style race around the plaza.

There were races for seniors and kids, and also costume races.

The 5K, 10K, and children's races were set for Saturday morning.

The half, full, and ultra-marathon races are set for Sunday morning.

Those who will be in the area are told to be aware of street closures downtown, near city hall and the convention center, and on Sunday, there will be closures in several neighborhoods along the marathon course.

This is the 51st year for the marathon and one of the lead coordinators is adding a few surprises to the Sunday events, what he calls "wow" moments.

"And a wow experience is nothing more than two or three weeks later, they're having dinner with their family and they say, ‘Man, you should have seen the start line of that BMW Dallas Marathon. You should have seen what they did at mile eight,’" said Paul Lambert, president of runDallas.

Over the years, the marathon has raised $4 million for its primary charity, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.