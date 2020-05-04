Expand / Collapse search

Dallas man using his camera to keep record of what it is like during COVID-19 pandemic

Published 
Coronavirus
FOX 4

Our time during the COVID-19 will be one most people won’t forget, but one Dallas man is keeping record for the next generation to look back on.

DALLAS - A Dallas photographer is capturing this strange moment in history.

These days you’ll find well-known photographer Ron Shipp taking pictures of the empty streets in Downtown Dallas.

“Normally the streets would be overrun with people and cars. In 15 years downtown, I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Shipp said he wants the pictures to convey a message of hope and honor essential workers.

He also wants the photos to show people braving the new normal.