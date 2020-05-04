Dallas man using his camera to keep record of what it is like during COVID-19 pandemic

A Dallas photographer is capturing this strange moment in history.

These days you’ll find well-known photographer Ron Shipp taking pictures of the empty streets in Downtown Dallas.

“Normally the streets would be overrun with people and cars. In 15 years downtown, I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said.

Shipp said he wants the pictures to convey a message of hope and honor essential workers.

He also wants the photos to show people braving the new normal.