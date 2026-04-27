Dallas meth trafficking ring leader sentenced after attempted FBI ambush

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The Brief Dallas man Angel Flores received a 30-year federal prison sentence for large-scale drug trafficking and assaulting a federal officer. The conviction stems from an attempted ambush where Flores and a co-conspirator lured federal agents into a trap and fired shots at an undercover officer. Flores was linked to a Mexico-based organization, distributing kilogram quantities of meth and heroin throughout the Dallas area.



A Dallas man received a 30-year sentence to federal prison for assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and drug trafficking.

Dallas drug trafficker sentenced to 30 years

What we know:

36-year-old Angel Flores of Dallas was sentenced on April 22, 2026, for assaulting a federal officer and conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin.

According to court records, Flores and 42-year-old Andres Saucedo, Jr. of Dallas, were involved in importing and trafficking large quantities of meth and heroin obtained from a Mexico-based drug trafficking organization.

Court documents reveal that Flores sold undercover agents a kilogram of heroin for $7,200 in the Dallas area in late 2024.

Flores, Saucedo and others working with them continued selling kilogram quantities of methamphetamine to numerous other individuals from that time until Flores was arrested on May 21, 2025. The two even orchestrated the sale of two kilograms of meth on May 20, 2025, the day before Flores was apprehended by FBI SWAT.

FBI ambush: Attempted assault on federal officers

FILE-A member of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) poses for an illustrative photo during a press conference. (Sebastian Barros/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, according to court documents, agents discovered that Flores, Saucedo, and others plotted to rob another drug trafficker of 30 to 40 kilograms of meth on May 19, 2025.

While surveilling Flores and Saucedo to prevent this robbery, Flores and Saucedo realized they were being followed and attempted to lure two federal agents to a place where other coconspirators in their group would ambush and shoot them.

Before reaching the planned ambush location, Saucedo fired a gun at an undercover FBI Task Force Officer in one of the vehicles. The undercover officer was an FBI Task Force Officer with the Dallas Police Department who was working with the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) North Texas Strike Force, now the Homeland Security Task Force.

Law enforcement response

FILE: DEA agents at a crime scene. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

What they're saying:

"Angel Flores was not only a drug trafficker who poisoned our communities with massive amounts of deadly heroin and methamphetamine, he was also a predator in the violent business of robbing other narco-traffickers," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould.

"Yesterday’s sentence is an example of the serious consequences of dealing dangerous drugs and committing violent acts in our communities," said Joseph B. Tucker, Special Agent in Charge of DEA Dallas. "Mr. Flores will spend the next 30 years in federal prison for dealing dangerous drugs and assaulting a federal officer. DEA Dallas is committed to holding the rule of law and protecting American lives. DEA and its Homeland Security Task Force law enforcement partners throughout the region will continue to investigate those who prey on the innocent in our communities and bring them to justice."

What's next:

This investigation was conducted by the OETCDF North Texas Strike force, now the Homeland Security Task Force, with Special Agents and Task Force Officers from DEA, FBI, HSI, the Dallas Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department and Coppell Police Department all participating. First Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney L. Coker prosecuted the case.