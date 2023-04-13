Dallas man caught with more than 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills sentenced to 12+ years in prison

A drug trafficker arrested in Dallas with more than 2,000 fentanyl-laced pills has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison.

27-year-old Jesus Perez Fuentes was sentenced Wednesday to 145 months in prison after pleading guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

On March 30, 2022 troopers received information that Fuentes had more than a thousand counterfeit pills. Troopers pulled over his vehicle on I-635 and found a black backpack with 2,072 fentanyl-laced pills.

The pills were counterfeit oxycodone tablets marked M/30.

The backpack also contained more than $13,000 in cash.

Fuentes later admitted the money was from drug trafficking.

As part of Wednesday's sentence, Fuentes was also ordered to forfeit more than $13,000.