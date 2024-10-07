Dallas lowers flags to honor Hamas terror attack victims

The flags in Dallas will be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the victims of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

Exactly one year ago, a barrage of rockets ricocheted as Hamas militants stormed Gaza and other nearby Israeli towns, killing dozens and abducting others in a surprise attack.

The Hamas’ cross-border attack in the Gaza Strip killed 1,200 Israelis and took 250 others hostage.

In response to the attacks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas, vowing to inflict an "unprecedented price," as Israel launched airstrikes in Gaza.

"Today, Dallas has lowered its flags to honor the lives lost one year ago in the horrific terrorist attack against Israel by Hamas. We remember those still held hostage and urge for their swift release and safe return. Four days after the attack, Dallas passed a resolution in support of Israel and condemning these attacks. Then and today, Dallas stands firmly in support of our Jewish community," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson posted on X.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for flags to be lowered with a moment of silence in cities across the state.

The governor will be in Dallas on Monday to meet with pro-Israeli leaders for a summit.

He’ll attend a ceremony at 7 p.m. hosted by the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas.

