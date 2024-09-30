Dallas library could erase your book fines in October

article

The Brief The Dallas Public Library will forgive $1 in fees for every 15 minutes that you read in October. You can also earn $20 in credits by attending a library program. All cardholders can donate their reading minutes to help forgive others' fees.



Dallas library customers can have their fines forgiven beginning on Tuesday.

The Dallas Public Library eliminated late fees in 2019, but it does still charge for lost or damaged books.

According to a city memo, 16% of Dallas library customers stopped using their library cards due to those fees.

A new amnesty program called "The Big Read Down" aims to get those customers back.

Featured article

During the month of October, 15 minutes of reading equals $1 dollar in fine forgiveness. Attending a library program equals $20 in credits.

Library cardholders can also donate minutes read to help forgive others’ fees.

To join the program, visit https://dallaslibrary.beanstack.com.