Expand / Collapse search

Dallas library could erase your book fines in October

By
Published  September 30, 2024 3:22pm CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

DALLAS - Dallas library customers can have their fines forgiven beginning on Tuesday.

The Dallas Public Library eliminated late fees in 2019, but it does still charge for lost or damaged books.

According to a city memo, 16% of Dallas library customers stopped using their library cards due to those fees.

A new amnesty program called "The Big Read Down" aims to get those customers back.

Featured

Skillman library saved from closure... for now
article

Skillman library saved from closure... for now

Dallas City Council voted to save the Skillman Southwestern Branch Library in Northeast Dallas after it was put on the chopping block during the budget process.

During the month of October, 15 minutes of reading equals $1 dollar in fine forgiveness. Attending a library program equals $20 in credits.

Library cardholders can also donate minutes read to help forgive others’ fees.

To join the program, visit https://dallaslibrary.beanstack.com.