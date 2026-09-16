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Dallas leaders vote on $5.7B budget that includes layoffs and cuts

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FOX 4
Dallas City Council
Published September 16, 2026 12:54 PM CDT
Published September 16, 2026 12:54 PM CDT
Dallas City Council set for final vote on proposed $5.7 billion municipal budget
Dallas City Council set for final vote on proposed $5.7 billion municipal budget

Dallas City Council set for final vote on proposed $5.7 billion municipal budget

The Dallas City Council holds a final vote today on a proposed $5.7B budget featuring 108 city worker layoffs, expanded police funding, and modified library hours.

The Brief

    • The Dallas City Council votes today on a $5.7 billion budget that cuts city services and eliminates nearly 300 positions, including 108 employee layoffs.
    • Key proposed changes include reduced neighborhood library hours, the elimination of PPO health insurance options for city workers, and a slight property tax rate reduction for homeowners.
    • Public safety remains protected from cuts, with over 65% of the general fund dedicated to police salaries, pensions, and staffing growth.

DALLAS - A $5.7 billion budget will go to a vote today at the Dallas City Council and nearly every facet of city government could be impacted.

Dallas Budget Cuts

What we know:

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert presented a draft budget last month that would keep the numbers balanced. But it includes cuts for many city services and layoffs for some city workers. 

Tolbert explained the cuts are most unavoidable because costs are rising faster than revenue. 

Dig deeper:

The proposed budget eliminates nearly 300 employee positions, including 108 layoffs.

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Dallas proposes $5.7 billion budget with employee layoffs, funding for police
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Dallas proposes $5.7 billion budget with employee layoffs, funding for police

The latest version of a proposed budget for the city of Dallas includes over 100 layoffs, a property tax rate reduction, and plans to expand the police force despite rising costs and slowing growth.

It creates flagship libraries that would be open seven days a week but closes neighborhood libraries two days a week.

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Dallas libraries will remain open with reduced staff and hours
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Dallas libraries will remain open with reduced staff and hours

Dallas will keep all neighborhood library branches open under a revised budget proposal, but the city plans to lay off 35 library staff members and cut Sunday and Monday hours at most branches.

City employees, including police and firefighters, could also be forced to switch from a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) to a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) health insurance plan.

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Dallas proposes dropping PPO health plan for employees
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Dallas proposes dropping PPO health plan for employees

The city of Dallas could eliminate its Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) health plan for employees, including police and firefighters, to avoid a $10 million budget deficit and massive premium hikes.

One area that isn’t facing cuts is public safety. More than 65% of the general fund in the proposed budget supports police growth, including pensions, salaries and increased staffing. 

The plan also slightly lowers the property tax rate, saving the owner of a median $347,000 home about $61 per year on average.

What they're saying:

Earlier this month, the council heard public comments. Some people criticized the budget and pointed out increases in administrative costs.

"These buckets are growing by millions of unaccountable dollars while core services are shrinking. How do you think that sounds to residents? How do we think that sounds to your employees who are going through furloughs and losing health care benefits?" one resident asked the council.

What's next:

The council will hear more public comments on Wednesday before taking a final vote on the budget.

The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas City Council agenda, Wednesday's meeting, and past news coverage, along with public comments.

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