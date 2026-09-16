Dallas leaders vote on $5.7B budget that includes layoffs and cuts

The Brief The Dallas City Council votes today on a $5.7 billion budget that cuts city services and eliminates nearly 300 positions, including 108 employee layoffs. Key proposed changes include reduced neighborhood library hours, the elimination of PPO health insurance options for city workers, and a slight property tax rate reduction for homeowners. Public safety remains protected from cuts, with over 65% of the general fund dedicated to police salaries, pensions, and staffing growth.



A $5.7 billion budget will go to a vote today at the Dallas City Council and nearly every facet of city government could be impacted.

Dallas Budget Cuts

What we know:

Dallas City Manager Kim Tolbert presented a draft budget last month that would keep the numbers balanced. But it includes cuts for many city services and layoffs for some city workers.

Tolbert explained the cuts are most unavoidable because costs are rising faster than revenue.

Dig deeper:

The proposed budget eliminates nearly 300 employee positions, including 108 layoffs.

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It creates flagship libraries that would be open seven days a week but closes neighborhood libraries two days a week.

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City employees, including police and firefighters, could also be forced to switch from a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) to a Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) health insurance plan.

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One area that isn’t facing cuts is public safety. More than 65% of the general fund in the proposed budget supports police growth, including pensions, salaries and increased staffing.

The plan also slightly lowers the property tax rate, saving the owner of a median $347,000 home about $61 per year on average.

What they're saying:

Earlier this month, the council heard public comments. Some people criticized the budget and pointed out increases in administrative costs.

"These buckets are growing by millions of unaccountable dollars while core services are shrinking. How do you think that sounds to residents? How do we think that sounds to your employees who are going through furloughs and losing health care benefits?" one resident asked the council.

What's next:

The council will hear more public comments on Wednesday before taking a final vote on the budget.