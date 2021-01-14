Dallas ISD to open its first hybrid learning school

The Dallas Independent School District will open its first full-time hybrid learning school.

Classes for the Hybrid Future School will begin in the fall at the former Stephen J. Hay School in the Turtle Creek and Oak Lawn area.

Students will attend classes in person twice a week and then learn remotely three times a week. Dallas ISD called it a more "flexible learning schedule" for some.

Applications are being accepted for fourth, fifth and sixth-grade students. Additional grade levels will be offered in the future.

The hybrid learning model is part of the district’s larger mission to provide a "best fit" school for every student.

LINK: www.dallasisd.org/choosedallasisd