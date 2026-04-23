City of Dallas updates ICE compliance policy after funding threat from Abbott

The Brief Dallas is revising police policy to align with ICE cooperation after Abbott’s funding threat. Officers can now share immigration info and work with federal agents when required. The changes aim to preserve millions in public safety and World Cup funding.



After a threat from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last week to remove and withhold safety funding, the City of Dallas says they are amending their police policies to better accommodate increased immigration enforcement.

Dallas changes ICE policy

The latest:

The memo released by City Manager Kimberly Tolbert on Thursday says Dallas remains "committed to maintaining eligibility for grant funding and strong coordination with state partners." In that vein, the city has amended several portions of the general order Abbott found to be conflicting with ICE cooperation agreements.

Related article

What's changed:

The city now says their officers are not prohibited from asking about a suspect's immigration status, cooperating with ICE agents as necessary or sharing immigration status info with federal officials.

To better comply with their agreement to cooperate with ICE in return for safety grants, DPD General Order 315.04 has been revised to reflect those clarifications. Read the full memo below:

Dallas Police chief weighs in

Dallas Police Chief Daniel C. Comeaux released the following statement Thursday:

What they're saying:

"Our officers will follow the law, and our updated policy will affirm that we will cooperate with federal authorities when required. Moreover, our mission has not changed and DPD exists to protect the safety of everyone in Dallas, and we will not stop individuals only to determine their immigration status. Victims and witnesses should continue to feel safe to report crime.

"Year over year, Dallas has seen a reduction in crime. That progress is the result of focused enforcement and our strong partnerships with local, state, and federal agencies to hold violent offenders accountable. That work will continue. I have been clear from day one that we are not immigration enforcement and that has not changed: our role is public safety. However, we have the responsibility to operate fully within the law and ensure compliance with our legal requirements.

"We remain committed to just and constitutional policing and building strong partnerships at every level to deliver the highest level of safety to the residents we serve daily."

Related article

Abbott's ICE order threatens funding

The backstory:

Abbott threatened last week to pull millions of dollars in public safety and World Cup funding from the City of Dallas. The governor said Dallas was violating a contract by not working with the Department of Homeland Security on immigration enforcement.

The public safety office took issue with Dallas Police General Order 315.04, an order concerning immigration arrests.

"Officers may not prolong the detention of an individual in order to further investigate the individual’s immigration status or to hold them for federal authorities. Rather, at the expiration of the time reasonably required to carry out the purposes of the initial stop, the officer is required to release the individual, regardless of whether the officer suspects or even knows that the individual is undocumented or the individual has answered dishonestly or refuses to answer questions about immigration status," it reads.

As a result, the state threatened to pull more than $30 million dollars in grant money, and withhold millions more in security funding ahead of the World Cup.

The Dallas Police Department previously said it received $22 million in grant money for World Cup safety.

Other Texas cities face defunding

Along with Dallas, Houston and Austin were named in letters from the governor's office last week with similar threats to pull safety grants.

Houston stood to lose over $110 million, while Austin had more than $2.5 million threatened.