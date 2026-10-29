Dallas high school students march to the polls for early voting

The Brief A group of 18-year-old Woodrow Wilson High School marched with a drumline and cheerleaders to vote early at the Samuell Recreation Center. The march was organized by March to the Polls and the school's Voter Empowerment Club to boost participation among young voters. Early voting runs through Friday, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.



A group for Woodrow Wilson High School students marched to the polls in Dallas this week to cast their ballots early.

What we know:

The 18-year-old students had a drumline and cheerleader escort as they walked from their campus to the polling location at the Samuell Recreation Center after school on Wednesday.

It was part of an effort to encourage civic responsibility organized by the nonprofit March to the Polls and Woodrow Wilson’s student-led Voter Empowerment Club.

What they're saying:

FOX 4’s Steven Dial talked to several of the students who were voting for the first time.

"It was definitely a great experience seeing everybody come together as a community. We all were out there marching and voting for the first time was definitely a bit nerve-wracking but I'm glad I finally got to do it and get my vote out there and help make a change," said senior Maren Fitzsimmons.

Although fellow senior Keegan Black is not quite 18, she marched with them as part of the Voter Empowerment Club to set a good example.

"It was great getting a big community from our school to get out there. And people our age don't realize what an impact we can make with just a small ballot. And it was really just inspiring seeing people just like my friend Maren here getting out there, making a difference, and putting in our ballot for a change she wants to see in our government," she said.

Voters aged 18 to 24 are the least represented in the demographics. The two students believe it’s because most young voters either don’t think they can make a difference or don’t know enough about the people they are voting for.

"I think especially through SPEC and through March to the Polls, people our age and people who are turning 18 got to learn how to vote, learn about people who were running and I think that awareness just needs to be fixed to get more people out there," Black said.

What's next:

Friday is the final day for early voting.

Election day is Tuesday.