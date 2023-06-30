The hot and dry weather is forcing some North Texas cities to ask residents to restrict their water usage.

Dallas and the small city of Heath, in Rockwall and Kaufman counties, both sent out a warning to residents.

Northport, N.Y.: Water sprays out from a lawn sprinkler in Northport, New York on August 1, 2022. (Photo by John Keating/Newsday RM via Getty Images) Expand

Dallas is asking customers to cut back after consumption nearly doubled from average levels.

On Tuesday, Dallas residents used more than 655 million gallons.

They say the increased usage could lead to pipe breaks and leaks.

Health leaders say demand went 600,000 gallons over capacity.

Featured article

If demand stays higher than their ability to pump water, it could lead to a boil water notice.

Heat residents are being asked to only water lawns on scheduled days.