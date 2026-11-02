Dallas firefighters extinguish vacant house fire on Stella Avenue
EAST OAKCLIFF, Texas - Dallas firefighters knocked down a heavy fire that broke through the roof of a vacant two-story home early in the morning.
What we know:
Dallas firefighters responded to a fire at 800 Stella Ave. in East Oak Cliff at about 2:40 a.m.
The vacant two-story house sits right across the street from KIPP Truth Elementary.
Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming through the roof.
Firefighters quickly knocked the flames down.
Officials reported no injuries.
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Oakcliff House Fire
What we don't know:
Fire crews are working to find out how the fire started.
Officials say the cause remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this article comes from FOX 4's Terry Van Sickle and Dallas Fire-Rescue