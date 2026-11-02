Dallas firefighters extinguish vacant house fire on Stella Avenue

The Brief Dallas firefighters quickly knocked down a heavy fire at a vacant two-story house on Stella Avenue early Monday morning. Crews responded around 2:40 a.m. to find flames already breaking through the roof of the structure. No injuries were reported, and the official cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Dallas firefighters knocked down a heavy fire that broke through the roof of a vacant two-story home early in the morning.

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to a fire at 800 Stella Ave. in East Oak Cliff at about 2:40 a.m.

The vacant two-story house sits right across the street from KIPP Truth Elementary.

Crews arrived and found heavy fire coming through the roof.

Firefighters quickly knocked the flames down.

Officials reported no injuries.

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Oakcliff House Fire

What we don't know:

Fire crews are working to find out how the fire started.

Officials say the cause remains under investigation.