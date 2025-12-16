Dallas fire: Unresponsive man pulled from burning home; 4 others escaped near Love Field

article

The Brief One person is in critical condition and another is hospitalized after a heavy fire broke out at a one-story home in the 7400 block of Caillet Street near Dallas Love Field late Monday. Firefighters rescued a man and a woman from inside the burning structure; the man was found unresponsive and remains in critical condition, while the woman is expected to recover. Four other occupants escaped the home safely before crews arrived, and the American Red Cross is now providing assistance as investigators work to determine the cause of the blaze.



A man is in critical condition and a woman remains hospitalized following a house fire near Dallas Love Field airport late Monday night.

What we know:

Dallas firefighters responded to a one-story house in the 7400 block of Caillet Street just before 10 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire coming from the front of the structure.

Of the six people inside the home at the time of the blaze, four escaped safely before first responders arrived. Firefighters located the remaining two occupants inside the building. A woman found near an exit was quickly evacuated and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. She is expected to recover.

A man was discovered deeper inside the home and was unresponsive when recovered by crews. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 10:17 p.m., and the American Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced residents.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, and updated medical conditions for the man in critical condition were not immediately available.