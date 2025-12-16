Dallas fire: Unresponsive man pulled from burning home; 4 others escaped near Love Field
DALLAS - A man is in critical condition and a woman remains hospitalized following a house fire near Dallas Love Field airport late Monday night.
What we know:
Dallas firefighters responded to a one-story house in the 7400 block of Caillet Street just before 10 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, crews reported heavy fire coming from the front of the structure.
Of the six people inside the home at the time of the blaze, four escaped safely before first responders arrived. Firefighters located the remaining two occupants inside the building. A woman found near an exit was quickly evacuated and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. She is expected to recover.
A man was discovered deeper inside the home and was unresponsive when recovered by crews. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 10:17 p.m., and the American Red Cross is currently assisting the displaced residents.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Authorities have not released the identities of the victims, and updated medical conditions for the man in critical condition were not immediately available.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Dallas Fire-Rescue.