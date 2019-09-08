Dallas father fighting for his life in ICU after being shot while taking out the trash with his wife

A Dallas father is still in the ICU after being shot multiple times almost a month ago.

Back on August 14, Gerardo Carrasco was shot while walking right next to his wife as they took out the trash.

He's still in the hospital Saturday night, and the shooting happened just a few days after police say the suspect -- Jesus Rodriguez – killed someone else.

The victim’s son said his father and mother still have nightmares about the shooting.

While the suspect is behind bars, the family is still looking for answers as to why their loved one was shot.

“We just all want him to be back. It’s unfortunate that a stranger just cut his life in half,” the victim’s son, who didn’t want to be named. said.

Dallas police say Jesus Rodriguez killed a man on Las Cruces Lane back in August.

Just four days later, police say Rodriguez came back to the same street, claiming that he was going to kill everybody.

That's when he shot 54-year-old Gerardo Carrasco, according to police.

“His only wish was he wanted to see his family one more time. That was the hardest part, hearing that,” Carrasco’s son said.

Carrasco was taking out the trash with his wife.

“Our dad was never associated with any crimes. He was just a loving dad trying to provide for his family,” his son added.

And more than 20 days after the shooting, his father remains in the ICU with a bullet still lodged in his chest.

After the shooting, police were in standoff with Rodriguez for more than an hour.

He was then arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

The gun used to shoot both men was found in a freezer at the suspect's home, according to court documents.

Investigators say the gun matched the casings collected at both scenes.

For Carrasco's family, they want answers.

But right now, their priority is trying to keep up with medical bills.

“He is stable at the moment, but we don’t know if he will make it or not. He is fighting for his life,” the victim’s son said.

Jesus Rodriguez is in jail on charges of aggravated assault with a weapon and murder.

He's being held on $300,000 bond.