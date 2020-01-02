Dallas driver shot in the head in road rage incident
DALLAS - A man was shot in the head during a road rage shooting early Thursday morning in northeast Dallas.
Police said a car and an SUV were involved in an accident near the LBJ Freeway and Greenville Avenue around 5 a.m.
The SUV drove off and the car followed it. Then as the SUV made a turn, police said someone inside fired a shot into the car’s windshield.
The wounded car driver was able to make it to a gas station for help. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
A passenger in the car was not hurt.
The suspect in the SUV got away.