Dallas deputy thrown off overpass onto Harry Hines during crash

The Brief A Dallas County Sheriff's deputy was seriously injured after being thrown off an I-35 overpass during a crash early Saturday morning. The deputy was struck by a hydroplaning pickup truck that crashed into his squad car while he was working a previous accident. The Sheriff's Office has not released the deputy's identity or provided an update on his current condition.



A Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputy was hospitalized early Saturday morning after he was injured in a crash while working a crash on Northbound I-35 just north of Hwy. 635 near Farmers Branch.

Dallas Deputy Thrown Over Overpass

What we know:

It happened just after 3 a.m.

The driver of a Tesla was involved in a crash in that same area, and was detained in the deputy's squad car. The reason the driver of the Tesla was detained has not been released.

An F-150 lost control, hydroplaning on the wet roadway, and crashed into the deputy's squad car with the detained person inside. The deputy was between the car and the bridge railing. When the deputy was struck, he was thrown off the overpass and landed on Harry Hines below.

The deputy was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. According to the Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon, the deputy is recovering at the hospital.

The driver of the Tesla that was inside the deputy's squad car was also injured. That person was taken to the hospital and later released.

The driver of the pickup that crashed into the deputy was not impaired and not charged with any offense.

What we don't know:

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office did not release the deputy's identity.

Downtown Dallas Deputy Crash

What we know:

In a separate incident, about nine minutes later, a Dallas County Sheriff's Office squad car lost control in a curve on Northbound I-35 at Reunion. The squad car crashed into a wall and a pickup truck. The deputy was injured and taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

There is no word on the condition of the driver of the pickup in that crash.