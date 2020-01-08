Dallas DA John Creuzot’s contempt of court case dismissed

article

The contempt of court charge against the Dallas County District Attorney was dropped.

State District Court Judge Tammy Kemp accused DA John Creuzot of violating a gag order. It restricted what lawyers could say about the Amber Guyger murder trial last year.

Creuzot, a former judge, answered questions about the case in an interview with FOX 4. The interview aired on the eve of the trial.

Judge Kemp was furious at the time. But now that tempers have cooled, both she and Creuzot agreed to drop the case.

Brian Wice, an attorney for Creuzot, said he is grateful but not surprised that the case was dropped. He doesn’t believe the specific comments Creuzot made during the interview violated the gag order.

“This fair, right, and just resolution reaffirms the fundamental principle that judicial rulings driven by bias and animus and not the neutral and dispassionate application of the law to the facts have absolutely no place in our criminal justice system,” Wice said in a statement.

Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was convicted of murdering her neighbor, Botham Jean, inside his own apartment. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison.