Dallas Cowboys fall to 3-5 after overtime collapse against Arizona Cardinals

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The Brief The Arizona Cardinals overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Dallas Cowboys 33-30 in overtime on a 42-yard game-winning field goal. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns, and running back Tyler Allgeier rushed for 147 yards to lead the rally. Both teams moved to 3-5 on the season as the Cardinals extended their winning streak at AT&T Stadium to five games.



The Arizona Cardinals defeated the Dallas Cowboys 33-30 in overtime Sunday after rallying from a 14-point deficit and scoring the winning field goal at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas fell to 3-5, while Arizona improved to 3-5. The Cardinals have now won five consecutive games against the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Cowboys take early control

What we know:

Dallas’ defense created several early opportunities, including a goal-line stand and an interception by linebacker Shemar James. The Cowboys’ first touchdown came after running back Javonte Williams fumbled at the goal line and tight end James Mitchell recovered the ball in the end zone.

The team extended its lead in the second quarter when Dak Prescott connected with WR Ryan Flournoy for a 9-yard touchdown. The Cardinals answered with a 37-yard field goal, as the Cowboys took a 14-3 lead heading into halftime. Brandon Aubrey missed a 61-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Arizona rallies in the second half

Dig deeper:

The Cowboys opened the second half with a 15-play, 70-yard drive that ended with a 31-yard field goal, putting Dallas ahead 17-3.

Arizona responded when running back Tyler Allgeier broke for a 63-yard touchdown run.

Prescott later answered with a 5-yard rushing touchdown, following a 37-yard completion to George Pickens that helped set up Dallas near the goal line.

The Cowboys led 24-10 early in the fourth quarter, but Allgeier broke another long run, this time for 52 yards, before backup quarterback Gardner Minshew found him on a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Dallas added another Aubrey field goal to lead 27-17, but continued to score on offense. Minshew threw 2 more touchdown passes in the fourth quarter. The first one was to tight end Trey McBride, while Aubrey added a 41-yard field goal for Dallas.

His third touchdown pass of the game was a 13-yard touchdown reception with six seconds remaining to tie the game at 30-30. Arizona's kicker Chad Ryland missed the extra point, sending the game to overtime.

Cardinals finish comeback in overtime

By the numbers:

After forcing a punt to start overtime, Dallas gained only 1 yard on their overtime possession before punting the ball back. Arizona then drove 44 yards in eight plays, and Ryland made a 42-yard field goal with 2:53 remaining to give the Cardinals the win.

Arizona’s running back Allgeier rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Prescott completed 19 of 29 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown.

Dallas totaled 93 rushing yards, while Arizona finished with 202 yards on the ground.

What's next:

The Cowboys now sit with a 3-5 record and will travel to Indianapolis next week to face the Colts.