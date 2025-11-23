Dallas Cowboys erase 21-point deficit to stun Eagles

article

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys overcame a 21-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 with a field goal as time expired. Brandon Aubrey's 42-yard kick secured one of the biggest comebacks in recent team history, handing the Eagles a crucial division loss. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott led the comeback, finishing with 354 yards and three total touchdowns.



The Dallas Cowboys erased a 21-point first-half deficit to stun the Philadelphia Eagles 24-21 on Sunday, capped by Brandon Aubrey’s 42-yard field goal as time expired.

Early lead

The Eagles jumped out to a commanding lead behind quarterback Jalen Hurts, who accounted for all three first-half touchdowns.

Hurts opened the scoring with a 16-yard strike to A.J. Brown on the Eagles’ first drive, then powered in a pair of rushing touchdowns, one from seven yards and another on the team’s signature "Tush Push" from the 1, to make it 21-0 midway through the second quarter.

Cowboys answer before halftime

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Cowboys finally broke through just before halftime when Dak Prescott connected with George Pickens for a 1-yard touchdown, set up by a 48-yard catch-and-run from Kavontae Turpin, trimming the deficit to 21-7.

Comeback gathers pace

Dallas’ defense settled in after the break, forcing the Eagles to punt on consecutive drives. Prescott took advantage late in the third quarter, finding Brevyn Spann-Ford for a 5-yard touchdown after a 48-yard completion to CeeDee Lamb to make it 21-14.

Prescott tied the game early in the fourth quarter with an 8-yard touchdown run to cap off a 67-yard drive that featured another deep ball to Pickens.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys react to a first down in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Cowboys nearly went ahead minutes later after Xavier Gipson’s fumble gave them first-and-goal at the Philadelphia 10, but the Eagles' defense delivered a critical goal-line stand.

Prescott leads game-winning drive

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts to a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Given one last chance, Prescott calmly led Dallas downfield in the final two minutes, setting up Aubrey for the 24-21 game-winning fielg goal as time expired.

The kick sealed one of the biggest comebacks in recent Cowboys memory and handed the Eagles their second loss in division play this season.

Prescott finished with 354 yards and three total touchdowns in the comeback win.

Dak Prescott, after becoming the Cowboys all-time leading passer, became Dallas’ all-time leading QB in 4th quarter/OT comebacks.

NFC Standings

The win sends a strong message from Dallas (5-5-1) in what remains to be Brian Schottenheimer’s debut season.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 23: Dak Prescott #4 and Brian Schottenheimer of the Dallas Cowboys hug after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles in the game at AT&T Stadium on November 23, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys won 24-21. (Ph Expand

The Cowboys return home next week looking to build on the comeback. The Eagles head on the road for a key NFC match-up, hoping to steady momentum after a stunning collapse in Arlington.