Dallas Cowboys disappointed they won’t face Aaron Rodgers

The Dallas Cowboys said they are a little disappointed knowing they won’t face Aaron Rodgers in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Dallas’ home opener was set to be a reunion of sorts for Head Coach Mike McCarthy.

He coached Rodgers for 13 seasons and the two won a Super Bowl together.

McCarthy said he reached out to the Jets quarterback, who tore his Achilles tendon in the first quarter of Monday night’s game against Buffalo.

That kind of injury requires extensive rehab. The soonest Rodgers will be able to play again is next season.

"It's just great to compete against people you care about and people you... I mean, him and I have been through a lot together. I have a tremendous amount of love for him. This is tough," Coach McCarthy said.

Rodgers said on social media he’s "completely heartbroken," but added, "I shall rise yet again."

"Aaron brings a different edge to the game and I’m sure they’re gonna miss that for sure. But I mean, this is the NFL, man. Things happen like that and you just gotta keep playing," said Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele.

The Cowboys will face the Jets’ backup quarterback Zach Wilson instead.

Both teams are trying to start their season 2-0.