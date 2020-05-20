Dallas County officials pleased with continued drop in new COVID-19 cases

Dallas County leaders said Wednesday they were happy to see a “healthy decline” in the number of new COVID-19 cases over the past week.

The county reported 186 new cases on Wednesday and five deaths. Officials said there has not been an “appreciable increase” in testing over the past three weeks, making comparisons reasonable.

“Today’s number of cases is markedly lower than what we saw last week and now halfway through the week we’re seeing a healthy decline in the number of new positive cases,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “We’ve seen an increase, then a plateau, and now we’re seeing a gradual decline.”

RELATED: Coronavirus coverage

Jenkins said doctors tell him to temper his optimism and public health leaders need to keep an eye on ICU admissions, hospital bed use rates and deaths.

“But I’d rather see the number of new cases going down than up,” Jenkins said.

The five deaths on Wednesday were: an Irving man in his 40’s, a Farmers Branch man in his 50’s, a Grand Prairie woman in her 70’s, a Mesquite man in his 70’s and a Dallas man in his 70’s who lived at a nursing home.

There have been 8,090 COVID-19 cases and 196 deaths in Dallas County since the pandemic began.

Advertisement

Tarrant County reported 68 new cases and two new deaths Wednesday for a total of 4,711 cases and 132 deaths.

Collin County reported 17 new cases and no deaths Wednesday for a total of 1,090 cases and 31 deaths.

Denton County reported 45 new cases and no deaths Wednesday for a total of 1,161 cases and 28 deaths.

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases