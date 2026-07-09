Dallas July 10 furlough day: what's open and what's closed as city tackles budget shortfall

The Brief Several Dallas city offices, including all public libraries, will be closed on July 10 as the city implements furlough days to tackle a budget shortfall. Essential services such as Dallas Water Utilities and Dallas Love Field will remain operational, as will FIFA Fan Festival at Fair Park and other Dallas parks and trails. July 10 is the first of three furlough days Dallas is implementing, with the next days happening on Friday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 28.



This Friday will see several Dallas city offices closed during a furlough day, including all public libraries, as the city attempts to tackle an ongoing budget shortfall.

July 10 Dallas furlough day

What we know:

Dallas has announced several closures for July 10, the first of three scheduled unpaid furlough days the city has scheduled.

Offices and facilities scheduled to be closed on July 10 in Dallas include:

City Hall

Code Compliance offices

Dallas Water Utilities lobby at City Hall (customer service lines still open)

Dallas Public Libraries (digital resources available online at DallasLibrary.org

Parks & Cultural Admin Offices

Cultural Centers (Oak Cliff Cultural Center, Latino Cultural Center, South Dallas Cultural Center)

Offices and facilities with modified hours on July 10 in Dallas include:

Planning and Development offices

Community Centers

Offices and facilities scheduled to be open on July 10 in Dallas include:

Dallas Love Field & Executive Airport

311 Customer Help Line

Dallas Emergency Services (Police, Fire-Rescue, EMS)

Sanitation Services

Fair Park and FIFA Fan Festival Dallas

Offices and facilities scheduled to be open on July 10 but will observe separate, undetermined furlough days include:

Animal Services

Recreation and aquatics centers

Municipal Court & Detention Services

Golf courses

Bath House Cultural Center

WIC Clinics

Dallas budget shortfall

The backstory:

In April, the City of Dallas announced it is facing a shortfall in its General Fund for the 2025-26 fiscal year, with expenses expected to exceed the budget by $16.4 million.

The city blamed the shortfall primarily on police and fire overtime pay, as well as declining sales tax collections and increased medical claims bringing the Employee Health Benefit Fund $13.8 million over budget.

While the city primarily blames police and fire pay and overtime, it also says about 20 percent of the problem is due to declining sales tax collections.

To remedy the situation, the city froze new hires, with an exception for uniformed police and fire personnel. It also restricted overtime and reduced non-critical spending and travel.

The unpaid furlough days were announced in late June. The mandatory furlough days affect employees paid by the city's General Fund.

For an employee making about $66,000 a year, those three days will add up to more than $760 in lost pay.

Employees will not be able to take vacation, sick leave, or comp time on those dates.

What they're saying:

"Furloughs are not our preferred solution; however, they enable us to reduce expenses, protect jobs and employee health benefits, and continue delivering services to our residents," said Dallas City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert in a statement. "These steps are necessary to navigate the current financial challenges and to position the City responsibly for the upcoming FY27 and FY28 biennial budget."

Dallas residents who frequently use public libraries and cultural centers say they're sad for the staff who will be unpaid.

"Yeah, I mean it really makes me sad, they do a lot for the community, the people in it," Wayne Lester, who takes weekly lessons at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center, told FOX 4's Amelia Jones.

People who use libraries to beat the summer heat said they'll miss that part of their routine on Friday.

"It's very sad, and it's unfortunate that's happening to our libraries. And it takes away a fun day that we normally look forward to," said Beatriz Bustamante, who regularly uses libraries.

What's next:

The city council will begin the next round of budget discussions in August. The next furlough days scheduled for the City of Dallas will take place on Friday, Sept. 4 and Monday, Sept. 28.