Dallas City Hall petition drive seeks May ballot vote to save iconic building

The Brief A grassroots movement seeking to save Dallas City Hall has launched a citizen petition drive to place the building's future on the May ballot. Organizers plan to file their notice of intent on Oct. 2, aiming to collect 20,000 signatures in 60 days with the support of influential donors and leaders. Supporters argue the iconic building can withstand neglect and is superior to other options, while local officials have not yet commented on the effort.



The grassroots movement to save Dallas City Hall now has some powerful donors and influential leaders on board.

The organization announced Thursday that it is launching a citizen petition drive to put Dallas City Hall's fate on the May ballot.

Efforts to save Dallas City Hall

What we know:

Save Dallas City Hall announced it will file its notice of intent with the city secretary on Oct. 2. The group's goal is to collect 20,000 signatures in 60 days.

Organizers said they have done the research. According to their poll of registered voters, 84% are in favor of keeping the city’s iconic city hall building.

The movement has secured backing from big donors, including attorney Ben Abbott, the granddaughter of philanthropist Margaret McDermott, and the grandchildren of former Mayor Erik Jonsson.

Leaders and architects weigh in

What they're saying:

"You don’t abandon the people’s house over a padded estimate and blank page. Today we announce the most important democratic step there is to take. We are going to ask the people," said Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua.

Leiane Pei, the daughter of world-renowned architect I.M. Pei, traveled to Dallas from New York to be part of the announcement. She said her father loved Dallas and wanted the city hall and plaza to be a place for the people.

"I can't even imagine how it would be possible to destroy this building. It’s a crazy idea, frankly," Pei said. "The cost to take it down would be astronomical. And I think that the people should not have to pay the bill for that when they’ve already paid, if this is already a paid-off asset, if you will. And this is not even mentioning the cost of trying to find a new space. I think it would be hard to find a beautiful open plaza such as this, which is what is critical for city hall."

She added that the building was designed to last and can even withstand what she called intentional neglect from current leaders.

Architect Tipton Housewright, one of 10 past presidents of the American Institute of Architects Dallas chapter, said the current city hall and plaza are superior to any other option on the table.

"Our leaders are chasing buildings difficult to adapt, less secure, and most importantly much less accessible to the citizens of Dallas," he said.

The other side:

FOX 4 reached out to the City of Dallas and the mayor to ask for comment on the petition effort. A spokesperson said she has not heard back yet.