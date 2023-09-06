Dallas City Council works to cut increased city budget

After the city of Dallas's budget has ballooned by a billion dollars in four years, some Dallas City Council members are working to rein in spending.

Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn is working to cut the increased city budget and to keep homeowners from facing higher tax bills.

As one step, the council agreed the city should eliminate unfilled jobs open for more than a year.

Mendelsohn also proposed to eliminate half of the jobs unfilled for more than six months.

"This would save 5.7 million," she said.

Councilman Chad West agreed.

"The budget to hire is left up to the department to apply to overtime or part-time. It’s not a responsible way to account for taxpayer money," he said.

But city staff pushed back with concern about overtime pay.

In the end, Mendelhson's amendment was short by three votes.

Council members also proposed cutting some of the new positions funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

"We cannot afford to replace all the programs funded through ARPA the last 2 years," said Councilman Paul Ridley.

"I would agree with you," said Mayor Pro Tem T.C. Broadnax. "If you look at the memo, there are five out of 75-100 that are still funding."

Dallas City Council members agreed to an amendment by Councilman Adam Bazaldua to reduce the budgeted positions for new police hires from 290 to 250.

The police chief agreed. 250 new hires are a more realistic number. And if he is able to hire more, the council would find the funding at that time.