Dallas City Council rejects proposal that would've cut budget for homeless services in half

Dallas city leaders rejected major cuts for a department that combats homelessness on Wednesday.

The Dallas council discussed trimming $6 million from the Office of Homeless Solutions at Wednesday’s budget meeting, but passed on the idea. The proposed cuts were roughly half the office’s budget.

Organizations that provide homeless services in Dallas told leaders it would be a disastrous move. But Dallas City Councilman Lee Kleinman believed the current situation wasn’t working.

“I want to be sympathetic to people that are unsheltered but I think we also have to hear from the people that are paying the taxes in the city and the residents in the city,” Kleinman said.

“You can’t fix the problem by saying we’re going to take away all the resources from the department and then the problem will get better,” Austin Street Center CEO Daniel Roby argued.

This year's homeless count reached more than 4,500 people in Dallas and Collin counties, a nine percent increase from 2018.

The city's budget is expected to be finalized before the end of the month.