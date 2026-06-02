Dallas apartment explosion prompts wrongful death lawsuit against Atmos Energy

The Brief Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Atmos Energy after an explosion at an Oak Cliff apartment complex killed three people and hospitalized five. The latest suits allege Atmos, a utility company, and apartment managers failed to monitor dangerous conditions and notify residents of a gas leak. While officials confirmed a gas leak was reported right before the explosion and Atmos noted a third-party crew damaged a pipeline, the official cause of the explosion remains under investigation.



A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed connected to the deadly explosion at an Oak Cliff apartment complex.

Wrongful Death Lawsuit

What's new:

The Dallas law firm Hamilton Wingo filed the suit on behalf of the family of Sylvia Collins, an 81-year-old community activist who was killed along with two others.

The suit accuses Atmos Energy, a drilling company, and the apartment management of gross negligence resulting in the tragedy.

Utility work was being done in the area at the time of the explosion. But officials have not yet determined that as a cause. Some neighbors said they smelled gas for several days before the blast.

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What they're saying:

"This has cast a pall over our city. This is a horrible, horrible, horrifying thing that should never be allowed to happen. There's no set of circumstances where an apartment building or a home is allowed to be consumed by an explosion," said Chris Hamilton, a partner with Hamilton Wingo.

Big picture view:

The law firm Kherkher Garcia LLP in Houston has also filed a lawsuit against Atmos on behalf of Onecimo Ponce Mendoza, a resident who was injured.

Mendoza’s suit alleges the energy company failed to "properly monitor conditions in the complex and surrounding properties despite having knowledge of the extreme risks of harm in failing to do so."

It also alleges Atmos failed to notify residents of the danger associated with a gas leak in their residence.

Dallas Apartment Explosion

The backstory:

The explosion and massive fire happened last Thursday at The Clyde apartments, located near the corner of East 9th Street and North Patton Avenue.

Three people were killed, including Collins, Marisol Perez, and Perez’s 18-month-old son, Erick. Five others were hospitalized.

Images from SKY 4 showed the 22-unit apartment building fully engulfed in flames. The windows on neighboring buildings appeared to be blown out and debris was scattered across the street. There also appeared to be a utility truck that was affected by the fire.

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Neighbors said they heard a loud boom, and they felt their own apartments shake before a large plume of black smoke rise high into the Dallas sky.

At peak, there were more than 100 firefighters at the scene of the five-alarm fire.

Officials confirmed a gas leak was reported just before the explosion.

Atmos also said a construction crew not related to the company damaged a pipeline.