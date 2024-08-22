Dallas Animal Services moves closer to no-kill status

Even though we are still in the dog days of summer, Dallas Animal Services is seeing a success story. The rate of dogs leaving the shelter alive is at 85 percent, compared with 75 percent a year ago.

DAS says the improvement happened even though 2,000 more animals came into the shelter this year.

"To take that many more animals in, and find that many more live outcomes is so heartwarming and wonderful, and we owe it to the community," said Mary Martin, the Assistant Director of Dallas Animal Services.

Martin says she is encouraged by the increase.

Paul Ramon, the Interim Director of DAS keeps track of the outcomes of each animal.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"When I saw the numbers for this July, it just blew me away," said Ramon.

The hottest months are usually the toughest for animal shelters.

Ramon says the numbers tell a story.

"The biggest number that jumps off of this board is the rescue partner transfers that are up by 89%," Ramon said.

Dallas Animal Services partners have stepped up in a big way this year, helping to take Dallas dogs all over the country.

"We have our dogs now going as far as Maine, to Seattle, to Chicago, Virginia. Our Dallas dogs are represented everywhere," said Ramon.

When it comes to dog bites, the number in Dallas has dropped over four months straight, after a 40% increase in the first quarter.

"We are working to educate the public as much as we can. We have a team of officers that go out every Wednesday to specific areas based on data to provide educational material on how to keep the dog in the required enclosures, the leash requirements and so forth," Ramon said.

Martin also says subsidized spay and neuter surgeries are also up 239 percent this year and that could have an impact.

MORE: PETS AND ANIMALS

"When you spay and neuter and remove the hormones, there is less stress about mating and then less fights," said Martin. "If we can prevent the dog fight, you can prevent the bite."

DAS hopes to one day reach a no-kill status.

"I believe it is possible," said Martin.

One of the big things that is helping increase adoptions are "day-cations."

You can come to the shelter and take a dog to the lake or a hike and bring it back.

Now, there is a risk you may fall in love with the animal, but even if you don't, your insights about the dog can help make him more adoptable for someone else.