Dallas 22-year-old arrested, accused of 14 armed robberies since January

Accused Serial Armed Robber Arrested

What we know:

According to Dallas Police, Jafeth Najera-Suate is accused of entering a business in the 3600 block of S. Lancaster Road on March 1 at around 9:30 p.m. Police say Najera-Suate demanded money at gunpoint.

Further investigation revealed Najera-Suate was also responsible for 13 other robbery offenses.

He was arrested and taken to Dallas County Jail.

He has been connected to seven robberies in January, five robberies in February and two robberies that happened in March.

Dig deeper:

The Dallas Police Serial Robbery Task Force was formed in 2025 in response to a rise in business robbery offenses that happened in 2024.

Since its inception, the task force has conducted 24 investigations, accounting for 112 robbery offenses within the City of Dallas, clearing 95 of them. Seven of these investigations have also involved other cities. As a result of their efforts, 33 suspects have been arrested, leading to 111 felony charges being filed.

What they're saying:

"Because of the countless hours this extraordinary group of detectives have dedicated to the pursuit of justice, the Dallas Police Department have been able to apprehend some of the individuals who have wreaked havoc in our city, making it a safer place," stated Major Bobbie Epperson. We remain steadfast in our vigilance and unwavering in our commitment to achieving measurable progress in reducing crime in our great city."