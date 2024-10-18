Dak Prescott announces engagement to girlfriend on Instagram

A happily ever after for this Cowboy!

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has announced his engagement to Sarah Jane Ramos via Instagram Stories. He shared a photo with the caption, "4ever w/ @sarahjane."

In the photo, their daughter is dressed in an adorable onesie that reads, "Hi mommy, Daddy has a question for you!?" The word "you" features an engagement ring in place of the "o."

Dak Prescott's Instagram Story Engagement Announcement

Prescott first shared news of his relationship with Ramos in September 2023. In November 2023, the couple announced they were expecting a baby. Their daughter, Margaret Jane "MJ" Rose Prescott, was born on Feb. 22, 2024, according to another post on his Instagram.

Congratulations to the happy couple!