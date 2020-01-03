DA refuses to revoke probation, ‘affluenza teen’ Ethan Couch to be released from jail

article

Ethan Couch, who used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving crash, is expected to be released from jail Friday.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said the district attorney did not accept a motion from the probation office to revoke his probation.

Couch was arrested Thursday and booked into the Tarrant County jail for a probation violation. Court records stated the 22-year-old tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Couch was 16 years old when he killed four people in a 2013 drunken-driving crash and was sentenced to just 10 years of probation.

His defense attorney at the time successfully argued he suffered from “affluenza” and did not know right from wrong because of his wealthy upbringing.

Couch did serve two years in jail as an adult for a previous probation violation.

But in 2015, video surfaced that appeared to show Couch violating his probation by playing beer pong at a party. He and his mother, Tonya, fled to Mexico. But after nearly a month on the run, they were tracked down by authorities and returned to Tarrant County.

His case was moved to the adult court system when he turned 19 in 2016. A Tarrant County judge gave him the two-year jail sentence – 180 days for each victim.

When Couch was released from jail in 2018, one of the conditions of his probation was drug and alcohol testing. He has four years remaining on his 10-year probation sentence.

The probation office is under a gag order and cannot discuss specific details about Couch's record. The spokesperson said it was up to the DA's office to take action.