FIFA World Cup 2026: Czechia national team hosts open training session at Mansfield Stadium

The Brief Sweden and Czechia have officially established their World Cup base camps in Frisco and Mansfield, drawing massive fan excitement and international media to the DFW metroplex. This marks Czechia’s first World Cup appearance in 20 years, a milestone secured after winning back-to-back European playoff penalty shootouts to join the expanded 48-team field. While Czechia will train locally, they do not play group stage matches in Texas and will travel to Guadalajara to face the Republic of Korea this Thursday.



Two nations will be making their World Cup base camps here in North Texas. Sweden will be practicing at the home of FC Dallas in Frisco, and Czechia will be right in Mansfield, Texas.

Mansfield Stadium welcomes World Cup team

What we know:

The Czechs arrived on Friday and got out on the pitch, on Saturday, in front of fans for their first session in Texas.

We met people with Czech roots and also fans who came out here just to see for themselves what it's like to watch a World Cup squad up close. Some lucky ones even scored autographs after the session concluded.

International media also arrived here in DFW, some covering Czechia, others following Mexico and the Republic of Korea, two of the nations in Group A with the Czechs.

Hundreds of fans turn out for the training session

What they're saying:

Luis Castillo is a Mexico fan from Carrollton, and he is excited to finally have the big tournament in the Lone Star State.

Luis Castillo

"It's insane, because when you're a kid, you grow up watching these European tournaments. That's the best quality football there is, and then having a chance to see them live is just any kid's dream, and I feel like a five-year-old right here," said Castillo.

"I'm rooting for Mexico," said Castillo as he held a Czech flag. "I got this shipped via Amazon overnight to see if I can get a couple of autographs. That'd be a cool little memento from the World Cup."

Jean-Paul Beebee is of Czech descent and sees the tournament as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Jean-Paul Beebee

"Kind of once in a lifetime thing to get out and be able to see an open practice like this from the country that my great-grandparents emigrated from."

Beebee says there is a pretty significant Czech community in the DFW.

"There’s probably nearly a million people of Czech descent that live in Texas."

Czech heritage celebrated on the pitch

Big picture view:

This Czech team does not actually play a group stage match here in North Texas, but is grateful to have found its way into this field of 48 nations, period, forced to win a pair of European playoff matches that went to penalty shootouts in order to make the tournament, giving Czechia its first World Cup appearance in 20 years.

"We kind of made our dream come true. You know, to come here and compete against the best ones you know, so also we are not here just to enjoy but also to compete," said Czechia goalkeeper Matej Kovar.

Local perspective:

There was even some hockey flavor in attendance. Dallas Stars forward Radek Faksa represented Czechia in February's Winter Olympics.

Radek Faksa

"I still play soccer in the summer," he said.

Despite the boot on his left foot right now, Rodik made it out to see his nation's World Cup team and meet up with them after their session.

"It's a huge honor, you know. Growing up, you always dream of being at the Olympic Games for us, like a hockey player, and for them, it's the World Cup, so it's the biggest honor you can get," said Faksa.

He told FOX 4’s Jeff Kolb that after this training session and getting to witness his countrymen on the pitch, they convinced him to buy tickets for Czechia’s match in Atlanta against South Africa on June 18.

"I just decided today, this morning, so I haven't told my wife yet, but I will be there 99%," said Faksa.

Guadalajara opener

What's next:

Czechia's first match comes on Thursday as they play against the second of 104 total matches in the World Cup. The Czechs will take on the Republic of Korea in Guadalajara at 9 p.m.