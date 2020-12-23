Expand / Collapse search

Multiple people rescued, several injured after explosion in downtown Baltimore

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
BALTIMORE, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the scene of an explosion with a partial roof collapse this morning in downtown Baltimore, attempting to rescue two workers trapped in scaffolding.

At least 10 people suffered injuries during an explosion in Baltimore Wednesday morning.

Baltimore Gas and Electric says the explosion took place at the offices of BGE at 2 Center Plaza in downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore Fire says at least 23 people were rescued from the explosion. BGE says three people have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

BGE says construction work was occurring on the building's air handling and boiler system, which likely caused the incident, and that the incident was not natural gas related. Baltimore Fire says the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.