Man dies after crashing into TxDOT pole in Dallas

The Brief: A man lost control of his car and crashed into a pole off Stemmons Freeway early Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said. The man was pinned inside the car and pronounced dead on the scene. Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.



A man died after being trapped inside his car following a crash into a TxDOT pole early Wednesday morning.

Dalla Fire-Rescue responded to the single-vehicle crash near the southbound lanes of Stemmons Freeway and Medical District Drive around 1:45 a.m., according to the Dallas Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the man was driving south on Stemmons Freeway when he exited onto the frontage road, lost control of his car, and collided with the pole.

When first responders arrived, they found the man pinned inside the car. He was pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff’s office reported.

The southbound frontage road was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the scene of the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.