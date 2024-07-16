Crash in Dallas construction zone injures 1

article

One person was critically injured in an early morning crash in Far Northeast Dallas.

The accident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday near Miller Road and the northbound LBJ Freeway service road.

According to early reports, a car that was heading east on Miller Road hit a concrete barrier in a construction zone. The vehicle went over the barrier and landed off the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash.

Parts of Miller Road and the LBJ Freeway service road were closed Tuesday morning because of the investigation and cleanup.