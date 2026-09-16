Crandall child back home after recovering from major Pleasant Grove crash

The Brief 5-year-old Leo Bryant Steward was cleared to return home this week, over a month after he and his mother were involved in a serious accident in Pleasant Grove. Leo suffered a traumatic brain injury from the crash, but suffered no broken bones and showed great improvement while recovering at Children's Dallas and Children's Plano. Dallas Police arrested 54-year-old Ronnie Alcaraz at the scene of the Aug. 11 crash. He faces multiple charges and remains in the Dallas County Jail.



A young Crandall boy is back at home after recovering from a major crash in Pleasant Grove last month.

Leo Bryant Steward returns home

What we know:

5-year-old Leo Bryant Steward of Crandall returned home this week, over one month after he and his mother, Markietta Bryant, were involved in a serious crash at the intersection of Elam Road and N. Masters Drive in Pleasant Grove.

Leo suffered traumatic brain injuries, including swelling and bleeding, after he and his mother's car was T-boned on August 11.

He spent the last month recovering at Children's Medical Center Dallas and Children's Medical Center Plano, undergoing physical therapy.

Thankfully, Leo showed huge progress over that time.

What they're saying:

Leo's mother, Markietta, says he didn't wake up for several days following the accident.

"When I pulled my son out of the car, he was unresponsive," Bryant tells FOX 4's Peyton Yager. "Even when we got his pulse, he still wasn't awake for a few days before he woke up."

Leo tells Yager he was being strong for his mom during his recovery.

He loves Sonic the Hedgehog, and his hospital room was adorned with Sonic-themed items, just like his room back home.

Elam Road intersection crash

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What we know:

Police arrested 54-year-old Ronnie Alcaraz on August 11 in connection to the crash that injured Markietta Bryant and Leo Bryant Steward.

An arrest affidavit states the caller told police Alcaraz, her boyfriend, had knives and was threatening to kill her after she told him she did not want to go to a liquor store with him, and attempted to pin the victim to their house with his vehicle.

The 9-1-1 caller believed Alcaraz was intoxicated at the time of the incident, according to the affidavit.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Elam Road/N. Masters Drive intersection crash

The affidavit states Alcaraz fled from police vehicles when they arrived at the residence, and he collided with three other vehicles.

Alcaraz has been charged with evading arrest, causing serious bodily harm, aggravated assault — family violence, and interference with an emergency call. The arrest affidavit states Alcaraz had outstanding warrants in Rains County for making a terroristic threat.

Ronnie Alcaraz, 54

What's next:

Leo will require physical therapy after returning home. He was about to start kindergarten when the crash occurred, so he will be introduced to his kindergarten teacher tomorrow.

Alcaraz remains in the Dallas County Jail on a $355,000 bond.