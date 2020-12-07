COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program launched for Texas small business workers

Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Divison of Emergency Management (TDEM) have launched a COVID-19 rapid testing pilot program for front line workers at small businesses in Texas.

Officials say the program will help small businesses throughout the state conduct rapid tests on employees to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Through the pilot program, TDEM will provide local Chamber of Commerce organizations with COVID-19 testing supplies that will then allocate the supplies to local small businesses that choose to participate in the program. These small businesses can then administer these tests to employees who choose to participate.

Officials say the program has been developed using the framework of the COVID-19 Rapid Testing Pilot Program for Texas school systems, implemented by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) and TDEM in October, that ensures access to rapid testing for all Texas teachers.

The launch of the pilot program will include six participating Chamber of Commerce organizations with plans to significantly ramp up the program across the state. Small businesses interested in participating in the program may contact their local Chamber of Commerce for more information.

The participating Chamber of Commerce organizations are:

Amarillo Chamber of Commerce

Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

Edinburg Chamber of Commerce

El Paso Chamber of Commerce

Laredo Chamber of Commerce

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce

