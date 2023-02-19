Funeral held for former Everman football player who was paralyzed during state title game

The Everman community joined together Saturday for the funeral of a former football player who was paralyzed during a game 20 years ago.

Corey Fulbright, 37, passed away last week.

Back in 2002, when Fulbright was 17 years old, he suffered a spinal cord injury during his senior year at the state championship football game.

According to his family, both of Fulbright’s lungs collapsed and his body was too weak to recover.

For the past two decades, Fulbright was a role model to many across North Texas.