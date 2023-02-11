Former Everman football player who was paralyzed during state title game passes away

The Everman community is mourning the loss of a former football player who was paralyzed during a high school game 20 years ago.

Corey Fulbright died this week.

Back in 2002, when Fulbright was 17 years old, he suffered a spinal cord injury during his senior year at the state championship football game.

For the past two decades, Fulbright was a role model to his younger family members and many others in North Texas. He Had a special place in the Everman community.

His family said the beginning of this year was hard. He made several trips to the hospital, and his body was just too weak.

"Through it all, he wanted to make sure we were okay," Fulbright’s mother, Tammy Coleman, said.

Inside their Everman home, family is always first.

Now, a huge piece is missing in Fulbright.

Coleman, who is a mother of four, was forced to say goodbye to her oldest child on Wednesday.

"He was just Corey. He was a beautiful soul," she added.

A month ago, 37-year-old Fulbright went to the hospital with a collapsed lung.

A few weeks later, he was back in the ICU.

"This time, both lungs collapsed, and his body was too weak to fight it. So God called him home," Coleman said.

Back in 2002, Fulbright’s life changed forever.

It was his senior year at Everman High School in Tarrant County.

During the 3A state championship football game, the 17-year-old defensive end broke his neck during a hard hit.

The teen was paralyzed.

But for the next two decades, Fulbright’s mother said his positivity and love for others never wavered.

"Can’t walk, can’t feed himself, can’t bathe himself, can’t do anything," she said. "He had the ability to minister to someone else in their situation. That is the type of person he was."

Fulbright loved watching scary movies, supporting the Dallas Mavericks, and mentoring his nieces and nephews.

"He would tell them you need to do this. Life is hard. Life is this and life is that. They listened to them," Coleman recalled.

She said that even during difficulties, Fulbright always put others before himself.

Even during his final moments on Wednesday, he kept asking his mom how she was coping.

"Momma will be fine. You will always have a place in mom’s heart, no matter what. That’s what I told him, and he closed his eyes," she said.

Coleman said it’s been tough losing her eldest child, but she also has some relief.

"It was hard, your first born. I was supposed to go before him. It was hard," she said. "But he’s not suffering anymore. He is in a better place now."

Fulbright’s funeral is set for Saturday, February 18, at Everman High School.