1 killed in Cooke County crash, Texas DPS says

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that killed a driver near Gainesville on Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. about a mile north of the Gainesville city limit.

DPS says 33-year-old Ryan Haverkamp was driving north on I-35 when his F-150 left the roadway and rolled over.

Haverkamp was ejected from the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says it is investigating the circumstances around the crash.