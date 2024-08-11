1 killed in Cooke County crash, Texas DPS says
COOKE COUNTY, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that killed a driver near Gainesville on Saturday night.
The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. about a mile north of the Gainesville city limit.
DPS says 33-year-old Ryan Haverkamp was driving north on I-35 when his F-150 left the roadway and rolled over.
Haverkamp was ejected from the truck.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DPS says it is investigating the circumstances around the crash.