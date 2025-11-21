Police: Convicted bank robber tried to rob the same Fort Worth bank

article

The Brief 43-year-old Christopher McKay was arrested in Fort Worth on Thursday after allegedly trying to rob the same bank he robbed nearly a decade ago. McKay reportedly claimed to have a weapon and demanded money, but ultimately fled the scene empty-handed and was arrested. He is now charged with aggravated robbery. His previous robbery conviction resulted in a seven-year federal prison sentence.



A convicted bank robber was arrested in Fort Worth after allegedly trying to rob the same bank for a second time.

What we know:

Fort Worth police said 43-year-old Christopher McKay walked into a bank in the 8800 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

He claimed he had a gun and demanded money. But he didn’t get anything and fled on foot.

Officers searched the area, arresting McKay nearby.

He’s now charged with aggravated robbery.

The backstory:

Nine years ago, McKay was arrested and convicted for robbing the same bank.

He served seven years in federal prison for that robbery.