Police: Convicted bank robber tried to rob the same Fort Worth bank
FORT WORTH, Texas - A convicted bank robber was arrested in Fort Worth after allegedly trying to rob the same bank for a second time.
What we know:
Fort Worth police said 43-year-old Christopher McKay walked into a bank in the 8800 block of Camp Bowie West Boulevard around 10 a.m. on Thursday.
He claimed he had a gun and demanded money. But he didn’t get anything and fled on foot.
Officers searched the area, arresting McKay nearby.
He’s now charged with aggravated robbery.
The backstory:
Nine years ago, McKay was arrested and convicted for robbing the same bank.
He served seven years in federal prison for that robbery.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Fort Worth Police Department and Tarrant County court records.