Construction begins on new park on far east side of Downtown Dallas

The city of Dallas broke ground Wednesday morning on a new public park in the downtown area.

Carpenter Park will be built at the intersection of Pearl and Live Oak streets, which will be re-aligned. Part of it will be beneath Highway 345.

The 5.6-acre park will be even larger than the popular Klyde Warren Park.

It will feature a children’s play area, a basketball court, a dog play area, artwork, gardens, a walking path and a giant interactive fountain.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

“It’s going to have a little bit of something for everyone,” said Amy Meadows, the CEO of the Parks for Downtown Dallas organization. “We think this is a really critical area of downtown that for at least a decade now has been pretty difficult to traverse and so this park will connect downtown to East Dallas and Deep Ellum.”

Advertisement

Part of the project is being funded by private donors, as well as the city of Dallas and Parks for Downtown Dallas.

If all goes well, the new park should open to the public in the spring of 2022.

LINK: parksfordowntowndallas.org